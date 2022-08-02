Coroner confirms Lexington deaths as murder-suicide

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office Tuesday released additional details surrounding the deaths of a man and woman at a West Columbia home.

Officials say on July 26th Philip Jackson, 45, and Sabrina Jackson, 34, were found in a home on Ermine Rd.

Authorities say Mrs. Jackson who was the estranged wife of Mr. Jackson died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officials say Philip Jackson died from multiple self-inflicted gunshot wounds.