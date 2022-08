Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)– The town of Irmo is honoring one of their former police chiefs.

Police say retired Chief David Graham recently died.

He was hired by the Town of Irmo in 1987 and served as police chief from 1995 to 1998.

Graham also served our country in the navy as a river boat operator in Vietnam.

Friends and colleagues say he was known for his leadership abilities and for having a great sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife and children.