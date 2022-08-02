SC Attorney General joins fight against Robocalls

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– SC Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining a nationwide effort to hang up on robocalls.

Today the AG’s office announced that South Carolina is joining the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to educate consumers, investigate and take legal action against the companies responsible for bringing foreign robocalls into the US.

“We all get robocalls and we all hate them. But South Carolina cannot fight them alone because robocalls are a nationwide problem,” Attorney General Wilson said in a press release provided to ABC Columbia News. “That’s why I am proud to join my fellow attorneys general as we take this fight to anyone who helps these scammers and robocallers.”