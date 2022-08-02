SC Attorney General joins fight against Robocalls
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– SC Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining a nationwide effort to hang up on robocalls.
Today the AG’s office announced that South Carolina is joining the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to educate consumers, investigate and take legal action against the companies responsible for bringing foreign robocalls into the US.
“We all get robocalls and we all hate them. But South Carolina cannot fight them alone because robocalls are a nationwide problem,” Attorney General Wilson said in a press release provided to ABC Columbia News. “That’s why I am proud to join my fellow attorneys general as we take this fight to anyone who helps these scammers and robocallers.”
So far officials say the task force is investigating 20 gateway providers and other groups that are allegedly responsible for a majority of foreign robocalls.
Attorney General Wilson offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:
- Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.
- Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.
- If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang up and do not provide any personal information.
- File a Do Not Call or Text complaint here: https://www.donotcall.gov/
