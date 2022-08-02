SC State Fair seeking temporary employees

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–For the first time in its 150 year history, the South Carolina State Fair is having to put out the help wanted sign.

Fair officials say the state’s largest annual event is being hit by the labor shortage just like many other businesses.

As a result, they are looking to fill several positions including cookie kitchen attendants, guest services, home and craft attendants and more.

To apply go to scstatefair.org/employment

the state fair runs from october 12th through the 23rd.