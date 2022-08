(SCDNR/Twitter) SCDNR logo

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators say they are searching for a missing person who may be a possible drowning victim on Lake Murray.

Officials say on July 31st the boater jumped off the boat and did not resurface late that afternoon near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park.

Investigators say SCDNR dive teams as well as aviation and field officers have been searching the area along with the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department.