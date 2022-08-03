Couple files lawsuit following August ’20 incident

(ABC Columbia/FILE) Wisconsin jury awards $450K in Sandy Hook defamation case.

Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Attorneys representing an Orangeburg Co. couple has filed a lawsuit against the towns of Holly Hill and Santee following an August 2020 incident.

Attorney Justin Bamberg also released body camera footage from the incident in which he says his clients were removed from their home and handcuffed at gunpoint.

Bamberg says the incident took place after his client Shane Glover attempted to contact one of the officer’s who reportedly spoke with his girlfriend Codie Glover.

Attorneys say Glover ultimately reported the incident to the Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office who in turn reported it to SLED.

ABC Columbia News reached out to Holly Hill Police Chief Joshua Detter, he released the following statement;

“The Holly Hill PD doesn’t comment on pending litigation. (Two of the officers named in the suit) are no longer with our agency. But it’s a shame that someone like Justin Bamberg can grandstand and twist facts. We look forward to the truth coming out in the court process.”