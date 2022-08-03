DHEC updates Monkeypox cases in SC

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– The Department of Health and Environmental Control confirming Wednesday there have been 23 positive cases of Monkeypox found in South Carolina….and 10 of those cases were found in the Midlands.

DHEC reminds residents that the spread of Monkeypox is low in the Palmetto State — and it does not spread easily.

Although health experts tell us the disease is spread through social or sexual networks in men…it is *not* a sexually transmitted disease.

Local health centers have limited vaccinations available for monkeypox…but only a specific group of people are eligible for it.

You’re recommended to seek medical attention if you recognize a new or unusual rash — or have been in close contact with someone infected by Monkeypox.