RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they were shot at while responding to a call for help this morning and later found a man dead in the Carriage Oaks subdivision.

Authorities say one deputy had multiple bullets strike his vehicle; the deputy wasn’t shot but was injured by glass from the shooting.

They didn’t return fire as they couldn’t identify where the shooting originated from.

According to investigators, after searching the area, they found a man dead outside of a neighboring house of the one they received the call from.

This incident is still under investigation.

Sheriff Leon Lott will hold a press conference at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters today at 1 p.m. with more details.

