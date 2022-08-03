Person struck during late night drive-by shooting

Richland County, SC (WOLO) —- The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking into a shooting that left one person injured after deputies say someone fired several rounds into a residence along Summit Terrace Circle. Authorities tell us the incident took place Tuesday night just after 11pm. Officials tell us four people were sitting in the kitchen of the home when they heard gunshots ring out. One victim telling investigators he could heard bullets flying past his head before everyone hit the floor.

Investigators say once they arrived at the home they found one of the victims on the floor of the living room suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was stabilized and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other three people inside the home at the time of the shooting were not injured according to officials.

Authorities tell us they discovered the outside of the home was damage by multiple bullets holes. Their K-9 officer was able to track a scent to a concrete covered area outside of the residence where deputies found fresh tire marks.

If you know anything about this shooting that may be able to help in the Sheriff’s Departments ongoing investigation call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.