Sumter Police offer reward in suspicious death

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter Police are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information after they say a man was found lying in the road with injuries to his upper body and later died.

Investigators say they responded just after midnight Tuesday to Carolina Ave. Where Stevy Pleasant, 57, was found with multiple injuries.

Police say he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to authorities the injuries are not considered the result of a fall or accident and appear to have been inflicted by another person.

If you have any information on this incident call the Sumter Police Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.