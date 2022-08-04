Local Living: Be Safe Block Party and American Idol!

Block Party

Serve and Connect is partnering with City of Columbia leaders to host another “Be Safe to Block Party” next week.

Those who plan on attending the event can bring the family out to enjoy plenty of food, games and music and even get the chance to interact with local law enforcement

The fun kicks off Thursday August 11, 20220 from 4pm -6pm. The block Party is set to take place at the Katheryn M. Bellfield Cultural Arts Center on Grant Street.

Columbia Pools

If you’re looking for ways to cool off as the summer temperatures seem to be sticking around , the summer pool season in Columbia is in full swing. underway.

Both Maxcy Gregg pool and Greenview pool, along with various spray pools across city parks are open this week, and this weekend.

You can stop by any of those locations to cool off in this summer heat until Labor Day weekend.

August Adoptions

The Columbia Animal Services needs your help to clear the shelters this month.

Throughout the month of August all adoptions are completely free!

The animal shelters says the annual event is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes, while help ease the capacity issues in local shelters.

If you’re interested in seeing the animals that are up for adoption, you can visit 127 humane lane in Columbia, Mondays through Saturdays.

Food Truck Friday

The City of Columbia is continuing the “Food Truck Fridays” events this month. On each Friday in August, you’ll get the chance to enjoy some delicious dining from 3 new food vendors.

you can visit the R.E.I. parking lot at 23-hundred Bull Street from 11am to 3 in the afternoon this Friday to enjoy local foods with familiar faces.

If you can’t make it out tomorrow, the event continues next Friday, August 12th as well.

American Idol Auditions

Do you think you have what it takes to be the next American Idol?

You can find out the answer as the talent show heads to the Palmetto state tomorrow!

