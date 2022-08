RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a shooting on Broad River Road.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the CK Mart for reports of a shooting around 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 7th.

Investigators say a person was found to be dead at the scene and appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is still active at this time.