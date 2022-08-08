New Boutique opens in Five Points

Unis Boutique hosts grand opening

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Monday for the newest business in Five Points.

Unis Boutique is a homemade jewelry shop that sells a wide variety of affordable clothes and accessories, say officials.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann was on hand for today’s event, he says it is important to support local businesses.

If you would like to check the shop out, Unis is located at 631-H Harden Street, second floor above Baked Bear.