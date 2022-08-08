RCSD: Arrest made in weekend gas station shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 23 year old at a gas station this weekend.

Richland County Deputies say Byron Lewie was arrested at the scene and is now charged with murder in connection to the shooting.

The Richland County Coroner identified the victim as Savion Fonville of Moore, SC.

Fonville was found dead with a gunshot wound at the CK Mart on Broad River Road around 5pm Sunday.