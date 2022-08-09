DHEC weekly COVID-19 results include 15,811 new cases
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is releasing the latest Coronavirus case numbers.
According to DHEC, the weekly COVID-19 update for July 31-August 6 includes 15,811 new cases and 7 new deaths.
DHEC says the percent positive was 24.9%.
