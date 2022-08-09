DHEC weekly COVID-19 results include 15,811 new cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is releasing the latest Coronavirus case numbers.

According to DHEC, the weekly COVID-19 update for July 31-August 6 includes 15,811 new cases and 7 new deaths.

DHEC says the percent positive was 24.9%.

If you are looking for a vaccine or a Coronavirus test, click the DHEC link here https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations