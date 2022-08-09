DHEC weekly COVID-19 results include 15,811 new cases

Crysty Vaughan,

The Latest Coronavirus Number In Sc

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is releasing the latest Coronavirus case numbers.

According to DHEC, the weekly COVID-19 update for July 31-August 6 includes 15,811 new cases and 7 new deaths.

DHEC says the percent positive was 24.9%.

If you are looking for a vaccine or a Coronavirus test, click the DHEC link here https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations

