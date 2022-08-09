Richland One 2022 Back-to-School Convocation

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland One’s 2022 Back-to-School convocation was held today at Eau Claire High School. The event serves as an official kick off to the school year for all employees and the district is thanking them in advance for the hard work.

As the school year begins for Richland One there is a lot of excitement in the air. The theme this year is “Team one, One team.” which focuses on bringing everyone together to succeed. Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon says the district will build upon last years many accomplishments.

“We saw the lowest dropout rate in the districts history at 1.2 percent and we’re proud of that which means that we are getting our students through school,” says Dr. Witherspoon.

While the district is celebrating the start of school on August 16th, they took time to address the challenges families are facing from the pandemic, inflation, to the rising cost of school supplies.

“That is one of the things that the district has been very adamant about is making sure that some of the things that the we are asking our children to have are reasonably priced items and those items we will work to supplement and provide for our students. So what I would share with the parents is to do some cost effective shopping. Check around for prices to find out where some of the lower prices are to make good decisions when it comes to spending their money,” says Chairwoman Cheryl Harris with the Richland One Board of Commissioners.

Superintendent Dr. Witherspoon says Richland One is also navigating it’s teacher and staff shortage as best they can. “No school district in the country is immune to this but we do have sign on bonuses, we do have incentives, and even housing closing cost assistance that one of our local financial institutions have helped us with. So we want to offer these incentives. We’re talking about being a family, being one team and how we support each other. And hopefully that creates a climate and a culture where people want to come and people want to stay.”

Superintendent Dr. Witherspoon also gave a special thanks to the teachers and staff for getting on board with the adjustments made to deal with the shortages.