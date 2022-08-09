SC politicians critical of Inflation Reduction Bill passed in US Senate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Inflation Reduction Act heading to the House just barely passed the US Senate.

The vote was based on party lines and Republicans have been outspoken against it.

Senator Lindsey Graham says he is very opposed to the Inflation Reduction Act.

“One reason is it won’t reduce inflation,” Graham said Tuesday at the statehouse. “This bill is a nightmare for the American people and economy.”

Governor Henry McMaster echoing the same words on Tuesday.

“It does not cut inflation, create business or spur the economy,” McMaster said. “It does exactly the opposite.”

On the other hand, Democrats see the bill as a major victory that does good things for the American people.

“Including reducing prescription drug costs, fighting climate change, closing tax loopholes exploited by corporations and reducing the deficit,” listed Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer from New York.

“That’s a big deal. It changes people’s lives. There’s a whole range of things that are real game changers for ordinary folks,” said President Joe Biden.

“If you’re a football team, you need to have more than one play. Tax and spend is the only play they have in their playbook,” Graham criticizes.

Graham says he would call a different play when it comes to fighting inflation.

“The best way to get out of a recession is to limit federal government spending and incentivize growth in the private sector,” Graham said.

He stated that the American Rescue Plan is to blame for the high inflation rate and that the new bill will not do anything to help the situation. He urges House Democrats to vote against the bill he does not see as a solution.

“We lived through this in 2021 with the American Rescue Plan which became the American Recession Plan,” the senator said. “This is not an Inflation Reduction Plan. It’s a ‘grow the government plan’.”

While Graham is strongly against the bill, vice president Kamala Harris believes it reflects the will of citizens. Harris’ vote was the tiebreaker to pass the bill in the Senate.

“I think what it means is that the American people are being seen and heard,” Harris said. “One of the things that they want is their leaders to get things done.”