President Joe Biden makes trip to SC Lowcountry for vacation

ABC NEWS– President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in the low country Wednesday afternoon.

The couple is vacationing on Kiawah Island at the oceanfront golf resort.

White House officials said this visit is purely for vacation, and no public schedule of Biden’s activities throughout the week has been released.

This isn’t the first time the Bidens have stopped by the Lowcountry, as the president and first lady have a history of visits to Kiawah.