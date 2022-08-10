Singer comes to Columbia to promote new cookbook

Tameika Scott, Member of the multi-platinum girls group 'Xscape' comes to Columbia to promote her new cookbook.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — R&B artist Tamika Scott, best known as a member of the multi-platinum girl group ‘Xscape’ will be at the Richland Library Northeast (7490 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223) August 11th at 6 p.m.

During her visit, Scott will show you how to make your meals sing while promote her new cookbook Table Set: Cooking with Tamika.

The award-winning singer will share her recipes, and talk about her love of cooking.

A book sale and signing will follow the event. For more information you can go to the link provided HERE