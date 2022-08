CPD: Man charged for fatal collision on Farrow and 277

(Courtesy: Columbia Police Dept.) Johnathan Gajadhar charged with fatal DUI collision.

(Courtesy: Columbia Police Dept./Twitter) Two victims on a moped died from a collision on Farrow Rd. & SC Highway 277 Thursday night. (Courtesy: Columbia Police Dept./Twitter) Two victims on a moped died from a collision on Farrow Rd. & SC Highway 277 Thursday night.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police have arrested a man for a fatal collision involving two people on a moped Thursday night.

Johnathan Gajadhar is charged with two counts of felony DUI with death.

Investigators say it happened at Farrow Rd. and 277 on the bridge headed into Columbia.

Gajadhar was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

This incident remains under investigation.