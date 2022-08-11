Good Morning Columbia anchor helps rescue accident victim

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Monica Rivers is seeing who she calls her angel again, for the first time since her accident.

That angel, is Good Morning Columbia news anchor Curtis Wilson. “He means the world to me. Had it not been for him at that time, the angel that god sent to me. I know we all have angels. God has ones assigned to us. And if it was just for that moment on that date, Curtis Wilson was the angel assigned to Monica Rivers,” Rivers says.

Rivers was on the way home from visiting a friend this past Fourth of July when she lost control of her vehicle. “Last thing I remember was jerking the steering wheel. So I don’t know if I had overcorrected or anything and then I heard a male voice saying I’m going to help you. I’m going to get you out of here. And that’s the last thing I remember,” says Rivers.

Rivers’ vehicle struck a tree, narrowly missing a steep ravine and train tracks below. Wilson was on his way to work when he saw the vehicle on the side of the road. He’s also a Captain with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and something told him to stop and check things out. Wilson found a badly injured Rivers inside and called 9-1-1.

“Even though being in law enforcement you train for a lot of situations, but still to come across an incident like this and you have someone who is lifeless inside the vehicle, you want to do everything within your power to save that life and so that was the first thought that was going through my mind. So the nervousness came afterwards when EMS came to get her out. I was like ‘Please be alive!’ ‘Please be alive!’ I’m so glad that I’m able to sit next to her right now. Thank God for sure,” says Wilson.

Rives suffered a dislocated pelvic bone, cracked ribs, and a fractured skull. She is now on her way to recovery via physical therapy at home.

“And I am just so ever grateful to Mr. Curtis Wilson. I used to call him the voice cause I loved his voice. But now I have more reason to love the man. The man saved me and God kept me,” says Rivers.