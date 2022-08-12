Columbia Police: Bond denied for felony DUI suspect

JOHNATHAN GAJADHAR

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A suspect facing Felony DUI charges was denied bond Friday, say Columbia Police.

According to officials, 37 year old Johnathan Gajadhar is charged with Felony DUI Involving Death. Police say Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after a collision Thursday night.

According to police, the collision happened on Farrow Road an SC-277 at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Police say Gajadhar and the victims were driving southbound on Farrow Road. Gajadhar is accused of being intoxicated and speeding when he rear-ended the moped, say investigators.

The impact ejected the passengers from the moped causing critical, life-threatening injuries, say police.

According to police, during the investigation, TSU officers discovered that at the time of the incident, Gajadhar driver’s license was suspended as a result of previous DUI and Driving Under Suspension (DUS) convictions.