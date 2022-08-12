KCSO: Man wanted for stabbing his mother in Cassatt

(Courtesy: Kershaw Co. Sheriff's Office) Drake Munger accused of stabbing his mother.

(Courtesy: Kershaw Co. Sheriff's Office) Deputies say Drake Munger suffers from mental illness.

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies are searching for a man accused of stabbing his mother Thursday night.

Drake Munger, 28, has long hair and was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies say it happened after 10 p.m. at a home on Crownvista Court and he left on foot when they arrived.

His family says he suffers from mental illness.

Deputies and a SLED helicopter searched the area overnight.

If you see him, call 911.