Saluda County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect arrested after stabbing man multiple times

(SOURCE: SCSO)

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A suspect is now behind bars after stabbing a man multiple times.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to John J. Rushton Road after a stabbing on Sunday, August 14th.

Deputies say they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to his body.

The suspect, Killijah Herbert, fled the scene into the woods behind the residence but the Sheriff’s Office Blood Hound Tracking Team were able to locate him.

Herbert is being charged with attempted murder.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to investigators.