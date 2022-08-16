Update: Lexington Police investigate shooting that left one dead, one injured in neighborhood

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)–Lexington Police and the Coroner’s office say they are investigating a shooting in the Mallard Lakes Neighborhood.

Officers say they were called to the home for an unwanted guest and home invasion around 5am. Officers say when they arrived, they found one man dead and another injured from a shooting.

A woman and several children were also in the home at the time of the shooting, but were not harmed say police.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the neighborhood.

The Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as Matthew Stanfield, 33, whose last known address was in Colorado adding that he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Lexington Police say the investigation is still in the early stages. ABC Columbia News will continue to provide updates as they become available.