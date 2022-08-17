Murdaugh Attorney Harpootlian files motion, says defense not given access to evidence

Columbia, S.C.(WOLO)–Former attorney Alex Murdaugh’s lawyer, Dick Harpootlian, spoke out Wednesday morning about a recent motion in the double-murder case.

The motion is asking a court to order the state to comply with their obligations under court rules and case law and furnish discovery materials in the case.

Murdaugh was indicted for the murders of his wife and son in July.

They were found murdered at a home on the family’s Colleton Co. hunting property in June of ’21.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty.

The SC Attorney Generals office has filed a response to the motion which reads in part, “Defendant Murdaugh’s motion is unfortunately a not unexpected but completely blatant attempt to create drama where formerly there was none.”

The state adds that it has already provided thousands of pages of evidence to the defense.

Murdaugh’s trial is scheduled to begin in January.