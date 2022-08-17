SCDOT: Broken down equipment causes traffic congestion on I-20 West

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The State Department of Transportation says to expect delays this morning after a piece of equipment broke down on I-20 West.

SCDOT says traffic is backed up near Exit 61/US Highway 378.

According to officials, an equipment breakdown happened during a concrete paving overnight.

The department says additional lanes are set to re-open by noon today.

In the meantime, they say to consider alternate routes and always be cautious.