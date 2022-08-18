GIANT GARAGE SALE: Columbia church hosts popular event that benefits Midlands charities

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — One of the largest garage sales in the Midlands returns to Columbia Friday morning.

Put on by Shandon United Methodist Church, the 16th annual event features a lot of items to shop.

“We have people from Sumter, Orangeburg, Bamberg and places like that,” said Jennifer Parker, garage sale chairwoman. “We’ve had people Friday morning that say they took the day off and mark it on their calendar every year. People are excited about coming to it because we have nice things at fair prices.”

The garage sale takes eight days of preparation and a lot of church volunteers. Shandon United Methodist Women host the event but the community is also to thank for the vast amount of items for sale.

“It’s all donated. It’s church members and people who ride by and see the sign,” Parker said. “We had a fellow that was heading to Goodwill Saturday afternoon. He saw the sign and said ‘Hey, would you like the things on my truck?’”

While the church hosts the garage sale, the tens of thousands of dollars raised go to charities in the Midlands.

“We have 34 charities at this point that we support,” Parker said. “That gives back in a way that doesn’t make or break their ministry but is a nice gift to keep them moving and give them encouragement. Generally, we make about $35,000 on our sale.”

Everything not sold by 1 o’clock on Saturday is donated to His House Ministries. However, you’re sure to find something you like at the garage sale.”

“We hope you find something. If not, you’ll make a friend,” Parker said. “You’re always welcome at Shandon Methodist Church. We do it all for the glory of God. Come meet us, see us and share a story with us. We just hope that this gives back in some way.”

The sale is open from 8 to 2:30 on Friday and again from 8 to 1 on Saturday.