Kershaw Deputies continue investigating possible ‘road rage’ incident

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — Kershaw County Deputies continue their investigation into what they believe may have been a road rage incident that led to a fight Sunday.

Authorities say it took place on Lockhart Road near North Central High School. According to deputies, an SUV struck the passenger side of the other truck while trying to pass the vehicle, the driver claimed was kicking rocks up on to his truck. According to deputies, instead of letting other truck pass, the first truck sped upwards of 80 miles per hour, on the 55 mile per hour road before coming to a stop.

Deputies say the driver of the other truck stop along the road as well and according to witnesses who spoke with officials exited the truck and attempted to pull the driver of the other car out of the car. Deputies say three occupants inside one of the trucks were able to intercede and get between the two.

Kershaw deputies say no one was injured as a result of the altercation and are still investigating. No word on possible charges.

If you have any information that may help contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.