Lexington opens 48 hundred square foot animal barn

Lexington, SC (WOLO)  — Together with the Sheriff’s Department, Lexington County Animal Services celebrated a new facility to help large animals.

The departments cut the ribbon on a new 48 hundred square foot barn that is able to accommodate larger animals like horses, cows, pigs and other domestic farm animals.
The facility took 9 months to build.

Animal services has created 3 new positions relating to caring for the stray and neglected large animals of the county.
An investigator will work on cases and two shelter staff will operate the barn.

