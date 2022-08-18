Lexington opens 48 hundred square foot animal barn

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Together with the Sheriff’s Department, Lexington County Animal Services celebrated a new facility to help large animals.

The departments cut the ribbon on a new 48 hundred square foot barn that is able to accommodate larger animals like horses, cows, pigs and other domestic farm animals.

The facility took 9 months to build.

Animal services has created 3 new positions relating to caring for the stray and neglected large animals of the county.

An investigator will work on cases and two shelter staff will operate the barn.

This morning Sheriff Koon passed the lasso to Lexington County Animal Services as they unveiled their new barn for large animal response!🐴🐮🐷 We are so grateful for this team and are excited for them to have this wonderful new barn!! @CountyLex pic.twitter.com/DIrY0533gL — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) August 18, 2022