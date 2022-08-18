Local Living: Laser Lights, BBQ Cook-Off, Wine on the River

Friday Night Laser Lights

State Museum is hosting “Friday Night Laser Lights” event.

Friday’s theme is “Decades Night”. The show will feature music from the 70’s, 80’s, and the 90’s.

dinner will be available from local food trucks as well as a cash bar with a selection of craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages.

Tickets are $10 dollars. To find out more details click on the link provided

BBQ Cook-Off

Get your taste buds ready for some BBQ this weekend.

The “Top Dawg Barbecue Cook-off” is being held at South Carolina State University on Staley Field in Orangeburg at 7 pm.

there will be music and games… but you will need to bring your own chair and beverage.

The cost will be $15 dollars for those who plan on attending Friday, $20 dollars for anyone heading out on Saturday, and $30 dollars those of you who love BBQ so much your plans include checking out all of the good eats both days. See the full details

Wine on the River

Lexington Medical Center is hosting a “Wine on the River” event and you are welcome to join in on the fun.

Organizers say there will be live music and fun activities along with wine and craft beer pairings.

Proceeds from the event will go towards Linda’s Love Fund, an organization which offers patients and their families support through holistic health programs.

The fun gets started Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 6pm and will run until 10 pm. The event will take place at the West Columbia Riverwalk located at 121 Alexander Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Tickets to get in are $100 dollars.