Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)–Irmo Police say they are investigating an armed robbery at the ATM of First Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Blvd.

Investigators say it happened around 2:30 Friday afternoon.

According to police a male and female suspect approached two ATM contract workers and sprayed them with pepper spray before taking several cash-bins.

Police say the cash was recovered.

Officers are continuing their search for the suspects.