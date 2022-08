Dr. Phil and Judge Judy are changing times on ABC COLUMBIA beginning August 29

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here is a programming note from ABC COLUMBIA.

Judge Judy & Dr. Phil are changing times effective Monday 8/29/22.

Dr. Phil will air at 3pm beginning August 29.

Judge Judy will air at 4pm beginning August 29, followed by ABC Columbia News at Five.