Fort Jackson set to welcome New Commanding General

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Fort Jackson will soon welcome a new commanding general.

According to Fort officials, the Army Training Center and Fort Jackson will host a change of command ceremony Aug. 31 to welcome Brigadier General Jason E. Kelly as its new commanding general.

Kelly will become the 53rd commanding general for Fort Jackson.

Fort officials say Kelly will assume command from Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis, who is retiring and becoming the commandant of corps of cadets at Texas A&M University.

Brigadier General Jason E. Kelly was most recently the command general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division.