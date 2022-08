New details on the classified records reportedly taken from Mar a Lago

New details stemming from the search of former president Donald Trump's home, Mar-a-Lago

ABC NEWS–New details stemming from the search of former president Donald Trump’s home, Mar-a-Lago.

Tuesday, The National Archives released a letter that highlights the sheer volume of classified records the former president allegedly took from the White House to his Florida estate.

ABC’s Jay O’Brien has the latest from Washington.