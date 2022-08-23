ONE-ON-ONE: Congressman Joe Wilson discusses successes and challenges with SC residents

IRMO, SC (WOLO) — Congressman Joe Wilson represents the counties of Lexington and Aiken as well as parts of Richland, Orangeburg and Barnwell counties.

This week, he is on a bus tour visiting with the residents he represents.

“To me, it’s an uplifting experience to meet with the constituents I have the opportunity to serve,” said Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina’s Second Congressional District.

Congressman Wilson says he is hearing many of the same concerns from South Carolinians.

“They’re concerned about inflation and the cost of gasoline. It’s just gotta be addressed because it affects lifestyles. Everywhere we go people are affected negatively. It’s due to government overspending,” Wilson said. “I’m so disappointed with the bill last week. It was fraudulent about inflation reduction, it stimulates inflation. If you put three-quarters of a trillion dollars into the economy, there’s only one consequence.”

However, he says he is pleased with one Federal decision.

“I’m pro-life,” the congressman said. “I’m very grateful for the court decision and the leadership of Governor McMaster. I have faith in the leadership of the General Assembly of South Carolina.”

Wilson says he supports a smaller federal government as well as improvement to local school districts. He also spoke Tuesday about things he is proud to have accomplished this term.

“I was able to address what was called ‘the Widow’s Tax’. It benefits persons who sadly lost their loved ones during service to our country. That was a bill I was able to get through that was meaningful to me,” Wilson said. “I’m also really grateful to support legislation that backs up our troops at Fort Jackson and national security efforts at the Savannah River site in Aiken County. On a federal level, I’m so grateful to serve the people of the Second District.”

Later in the week, Wilson travels to Richland County before stops in Orangeburg and Barnwell Counties on Thursday.