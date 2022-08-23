Police search for woman accused of gas station assault

Rochelle Dean,

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying a woman accused of assault.

Take a good look, police say the woman on your screen assaulted a customer at the circle k on Augusta Road Friday.
Authorities tell ABC Columbia News, the woman was last seen leaving in a silver or grey colored  four-door sedan.

If you know who she is,, or where she may be call the Lexington Police Department.

