Police search for woman accused of gas station assault

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying a woman accused of assault.

Take a good look, police say the woman on your screen assaulted a customer at the circle k on Augusta Road Friday.

Authorities tell ABC Columbia News, the woman was last seen leaving in a silver or grey colored four-door sedan.

If you know who she is,, or where she may be call the Lexington Police Department.

If you have information about this case, please contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 or kheath@lexsc.com. pic.twitter.com/fG5uYPUeEW — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) August 22, 2022