Registered sex offender sentenced to 15 years for sexual battery of 14 year old

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — A registered sex offender has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the sexual battery of a 14 year old girl in Lexington county.

The Sheriff’s Department says Timothy Jones pleaded guilty to Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

We’re told jones was on the social media app Snapchat back in 2021 when he connected with the girl who was spending the night at a friends house.

That’s when authorities say he picked the two girls up, gave them a cocktail of illegal drugs, and sexually assaulted one of them before taking them home.

The 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says this case highlights the many dangers often lurking on social media.