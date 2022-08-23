Study: Midlands districts among most and least equitable in the state

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Some of the most and least equitable school districts in the state are right here in the Midlands.

According to a survey by Wallethub.com, equity in education is defined by both high and low income students receiving the same funding per pupil based on the district’s income.

Based on that criteria Wallethub says Kershaw Co. is the only school district among the state’s most equitable.

Lexington- Richland 5, Fairfield Co. Schools ,and Lexington One were among the least equitable.

