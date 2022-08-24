Richland County Coroner identifies North Pointe Estates homicide victim

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a recent shooting at a local apartment complex.

Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim is Travis Sutton Jr., 20, from Columbia.

On Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., Columbia Police say they responded to North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue, where they found Sutton outside shot in the upper body.

He later died at a local hospital.

Investigators say they are still speaking with residents who live in complex and are also reviewing surveillance video to see if anything was captured on camera that may help them follow leads in the ongoing case.

Columbia Police say they are still trying to find the person or people responsible for the shooting, and are also trying to determine what led to the deadly shooting. Police are asking anyone who may have information that can help to contact them.

You can do so anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or online by going to the link provided here at CrimeSC.com