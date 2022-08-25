CSX performing rail maintenance, part of S. Assembly remains closed temporarily

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If your commute takes you near South Assembly street, you will need to find an alternate route.

CSX railroad is performing maintenance on the tracks near South Assembly.

According to Columbia Police, crews have temporarily closed the 600 block of South Assembly Street.

It is expected to be closed until 8/25 at 6 p.m.

You are asked to stay alert when finding an alternate route.

