Governor McMaster signs Family Leave Bill into law

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday morning Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Family Leave Bill into law.

The law provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child.

The Governor’s Office provided a break-down of how the leave works.

Birth of a child

Provides 6 weeks of paid leave for the employee who gives birth

Provides 2 weeks of paid leave for the employee who does not give birth but is a new parent

Adoption of a child

Provides 6 weeks of paid leave for state employees who are the primary caregivers of the child

Provides 2 weeks of paid leave for the employee who is not primarily responsible for the care of the child

Fostering a child

Provides 2 weeks of leave for employees who foster

The law goes into effect October 1, 2022