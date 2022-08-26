Justice Department releases redacted version of the affidavit that supported search of Mar-a-Lago estate

ABC NEWS–BREAKING: Justice Department releases redacted version of the affidavit that supported the search of former Pres. Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

By Alexander Mallin

August 26, 2022, 12:10 PM

The Justice Department on Friday made public redacted documents related to the the affidavit that supported the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

After reviewing the DOJ’s proposed redactions Thursday, a magistrate judge had ordered the redacted affidavit filed in the public docket by noon Friday.

A coalition of news organizations, including ABC News, had argued that the release was in the public interest.

This is a Developing Story , check back for updates.