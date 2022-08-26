Justice Department releases redacted version of the affidavit that supported search of Mar-a-Lago estate
The Justice Department on Friday made public redacted documents related to the the affidavit that supported the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
After reviewing the DOJ’s proposed redactions Thursday, a magistrate judge had ordered the redacted affidavit filed in the public docket by noon Friday.
A coalition of news organizations, including ABC News, had argued that the release was in the public interest.
