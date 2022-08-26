Lexington County Coroner identifies shooting victim, Deputies make arrest

LEXINGTON CO, SC (WOLO)- The Lexington County Coroner has identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday on Glenn Road.

According to the coroner, 66 year old Michael Duane Funny, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene from the injuries he sustained.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a West Columbia man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting.

Deputies say 21 year old Cleveland Stone Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Funny during a roadside shootout Thursday night.

Deputies say Stone is accused of fatally shooting Funny from outside a car in the 100 block of Glenn Road.

Deputies say Funny returned fire, injuring Stone and a bystander.

Deputies say Stone is in the hospital but will be booked after being released.

Deputies believe this was an isolated incident.