RACE FOR GOVERNOR: Joe Cunningham and running mate Talley Casey meet with Columbia residents at local brewery

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — In November, South Carolina voters will decide whether to re-elect current Governor Henry McMaster or elect former Congressman Joe Cunningham.

The Democratic candidate for governor was in Columbia Thursday evening with his running mate for lieutenant governor, Talley Casey.

“I think there’s one fundamental question for this campaign and it’s ‘Are you satisfied with the way things are or do you think we can do better,” Talley Casey asked residents Thursday.

Many of those who think the state of South Carolina could do better came out to see Cunningham and Casey at Columbia’s Hunter Gatherer Brewery.

“We got to find a way to find common ground. We all want what’s best for the state and not just for ourselves,” said

As a Joe Cunningham supporter, he believes the former Congressman would be a good choice for governor.

“One of the exciting things about Joe Cunningham is that he brings new ideas and a new message to the state of South Carolina,” Mitchell said.

“We want to legalize marijuana. We want to legalize sports betting. We want to take that money and pay our teachers more,” Cunningham said. “We want to look to eliminate the state income tax in South Carolina. It’s a message of freedom and it resonates throughout the entire state.”

Another issue Cunningham’s campaign was vocal on was protecting the right to an abortion.

“If you can trust me to pilot a supersonic aircraft to take our air missiles and drop bombs, can’t you trust me to make choices about my own body,” Talley said.

Cunningham also spoke about other problems he says the state is facing.

“Our state right now is dead last in roads and near the bottom in teacher pay. Teachers are leaving in droves. We got serious problems here in South Carolina,” the former Congressman said. “I would like for our governor to put some thought into solutions instead of playing politics because people deserve answers.”

McMaster’s campaign released the following statement Thursday:

“While Joe Cunningham lies about the governor, he refuses to say where he stands on Joe Biden’s foolish law that pretends we can spend our way out of inflation. The truth is that voters know the governor continues to deliver for them, including jobs, investment, and fighting every single day for the values that make South Carolina great. No Tik Tok video Joe Cunningham cuts or rally he holds is going to change the facts.”

To this statement, Cunningham had this response.

“Does he know what office we’re running for? We’re running for governor. I’m not in Congress anymore,” the Democratic candidate said. “I also ask ‘What has Governor McMaster done for inflation?’”

Calling for term and age limits on elected positions, Cunningham believes he is a new approach to lead South Carolina into the future.