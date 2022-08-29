Alex Murdaugh hearing-Judge rules prosecution must share evidence with defense

WALTERBORO, SC (WOLO) — Alex Murdaugh was brought to the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro today for a motions hearing.

Murdaugh’s defense team requested the state turn over evidence in the double murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh who were killed in Colleton County in June of last year.

Deputy State Attorney General Creighton Waters with the prosecution requested a protective order be put in place on some of the trial’s more sensitive evidence.

Senator and Murdaugh’s Defense Attorney Dick Harpootlian agreed that some evidence like autopsy and crime scene photos should remain protected but that other evidence should not be hidden until the trial. He argued that the state wass trying to hijack the hearing and cannot be trusted with abiding by the rules.

“I trust Mr. Waters. I don’t trust the rest of his office,” Senator Harpootlian says.

Murdaugh’s defense Co-Counsel Jim Griffin argued that Murdaugh, given his past as an attorney, should be allowed to help the defense team review select evidence from his jail cell.

“He doesn’t want to see crime scene photos, your honor. That’s the last thing in the world he wants to see,” says Griffin.

Judge Clifton Newman granted a temporary protective order but also ruled that the prosecution must begin sharing select evidence with the defense.

Senator Harpootlian hopes to begin reviewing evidence as soon as tomorrow.

“We appreciate the judge’s order that this is a temporary protective order. And that he’s going to refine it and make it less obtrusive and less restrictive. Number two. We should get the material whether it’s protected or not. Hopefully by tomorrow, we can begin working on this case. So far we have no discovery whatsoever. Not a single shred of evidence has been given to us on this murder case. So we’re looking forward to getting that material tomorrow and working with the judge to make this less restrictive so we can defend our client,” says Senator Harpootlian.

Murdaugh’s trial is set to begin in January. He pleaded not guilty to the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.