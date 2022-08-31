Local Living: Festivals, Festivals and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you have a chance to go fishing for a good cause.

On September 11, 2022 the non-profit “For His Glory Outdoors” will host a bass-fishing tournament on Lake Murray.

The winning angler will take home one thousand dollars.

For-His-Glory-outdoors is an organization that brings combat veterans together for outdoor fellowship and healing.

The entry fee for the tournament is $125.00. For more information on the Guardian Classic or Edwards’ For His Glory Outdoors, click HERE.

Kershaw county will host FireFest later this month.

On September 24, 2022 the Camden Fire Department will hold a parade starting at 9am in downtown and ending at Camden City Arena.

The festival continues through 1pm.

This year’s festival features the Tunnel to Towers Mobile 9/11 Memorial along with antique fire trucks, kids games, and more.

It’s almost time for Columbia’s 35th Annual Greek Festival!

The Greek Festival is set for September 15th -18th at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Sumter Street.

http://columbiasgreekfestival.com/information/hours-location