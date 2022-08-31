Sober and Slammer Labor Day campaign kicks off

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — While you are out on the road enjoying what is left of the summer, police are asking you to save the drinking until you get to your destination.

The sober or slammer campaign is now underway and as we get closer to the Labor Day holiday which Monday September 5, 2022, is see as the unofficial end of summer. It also happens to be a time of the year where police say they tend to see more accidents on area highways and back roads.

Starting this week, law enforcement officers from across the state say they will be out in full force looking for all types of violations, specifically drinking and driving.

The Lexington Police say as they begin the Sober or Slammer Labor Day campaign they are asking those behind the wheel to be responsible saying the risk is just not worth it. This past weekend alone Police in Lexington tell ABC Columbia News they made five D.U.I related arrests.