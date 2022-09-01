Local Living: Labor Day Parade and Jubilee Festival

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, ‘Keep the Midlands Beautiful’ is holding it’s annual Lakeside Litter Sweet September 17th.

The organization is looking for volunteers to help pick up trash around the lake from 8:30 in the morning until 12:30 in the afternoon.

For more information on how to register email aaw@kmbsc.org or call (803) 733-1139.

The annual Chapin Labor Day Festival and Parade is set for this holiday weekend.

There will be several events Saturday, including a 5-k walk, run starting at 7 am.

Sunday night at 7pm you can catch a a concert featuring Maddie Rean Band and more on Beaufort Street.

And on Monday September 5, 20202 it’s the annual Chapin Labor Day Parade which kicks off at 9:30am.

There will also be vendors, a children’s play area, and a classic car show.

Historic Columbia is hosting the Jubilee Festival of Black History and Culture” this month.

The free outdoor festival brings together musicians, dancers, and storytellers to celebrate South Carolina’s black history.

It takes place Saturday, September 17th at 11 am at the Mann-Simons site