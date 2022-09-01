September is National Suicide Prevention Month

September is National Suicide Prevention Month- Crisis hotline 9-8-8
Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

Suicide Prevention advocates from across the state and the country are reminding everyone there are resources available.
A three digit Suicide and Crisis hotline 9-8-8 is in operation.
By dialing 9-8-8 on any phone, free and confidential support will be provided for anyone in distress twenty four hours a day- seven days a week.

https://988lifeline.org/

https://www.nami.org/Get-Involved/Awareness-Events/Suicide-Prevention-Awareness-Month-(SPAM)

